Prep Scoreboard- Thursday, September 24th
The Tech Tiger boys soccer team shut out Willmar 1-0 Thursday night to highlight a busy day in prep sports. The Tigers are now 8-1-1 overall and 5-0-1 in the Central Lakes Conference.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Soccer-
Sartell 8, ROCORI 0
Alexandria 2, Cathedral 1
Girls Soccer-
Tech 3, Willmar 1
Sartell 9, ROCORI 0
Sauk Rapids 5, Apollo 1
Little Falls 3, St. John's Prep 0
Cathedral 5, Zimmerman 0
Volleyball-
Alexandria 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Sartell 3, Fergus Falls 1
Tech 3, Apollo 0