Prep Scoreboard- Thursday, September 24th

The Tech Tiger boys soccer team shut out Willmar 1-0 Thursday night to highlight a busy day in prep sports. The Tigers are now 8-1-1 overall and 5-0-1 in the Central Lakes Conference.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Soccer-

Sartell 8, ROCORI 0

Alexandria 2, Cathedral 1

Girls Soccer-

Tech 3, Willmar 1

Sartell 9, ROCORI 0

Sauk Rapids 5, Apollo 1

Little Falls 3, St. John's Prep 0

Cathedral 5, Zimmerman 0

Volleyball-

Alexandria 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Sartell 3, Fergus Falls 1

Tech 3, Apollo 0