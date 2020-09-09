Prep Scoreboard 9/8/20

Cathedral boys soccer blanked Little Falls 3-0 Tuesday. Chandler Hendricks, Connor Drong and Jacob Manor each scored a goal for the Crusaders. Cathedral improves to 2-0 and will play Melrose at 7pm Thursday.

Boys Soccer:

Melrose 3, St. John's Prep 0

Brainerd 5, Apollo 1

Sartell-St. Stephen 5, Rocori 1

Girls Soccer:

Sartell-St. Stephen 12, Rocori 0

Cathedral 3, Little Falls 1

Fergus Falls 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Brainerd 9, Apollo 0

Alexandria 1, Tech 1

Girls Tennis:

Tech 4, Alexandria 3