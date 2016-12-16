Prep Basketball Scoreboard- Thursday

The Tech Tigers boys basketball team defeated Willmar 77-48 Thursday night to run their record to 4-0 on the season. Camden Jackson led Tech with 25 points, Trevor Koenig added 10. The Tigers will play at St. Michael- Albertville Friday night.

ELSEWHERE:

Fergus Falls 78, Sauk Rapids-Rice 49

Alexandria 73, Apollo 42

Bemidji 67, Sartell 59

ROCORI 72, Albany 43

FRIDAY

Tech @ STMA

ROCORI @ Brainerd

Apollo @ Cathedral -ON AM 1390-

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FRIDAY

Tech @ Fergus Falls

Willmar @ ROCORI

Apollo @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Sartell @ Alexandria