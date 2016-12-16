Prep Basketball Scoreboard- Thursday
The Tech Tigers boys basketball team defeated Willmar 77-48 Thursday night to run their record to 4-0 on the season. Camden Jackson led Tech with 25 points, Trevor Koenig added 10. The Tigers will play at St. Michael- Albertville Friday night.
ELSEWHERE:
Fergus Falls 78, Sauk Rapids-Rice 49
Alexandria 73, Apollo 42
Bemidji 67, Sartell 59
ROCORI 72, Albany 43
FRIDAY
Tech @ STMA
ROCORI @ Brainerd
Apollo @ Cathedral -ON AM 1390-
GIRLS BASKETBALL
FRIDAY
Tech @ Fergus Falls
Willmar @ ROCORI
Apollo @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Sartell @ Alexandria