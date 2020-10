Prep Basketball Schedule; December 29

Boys Basketball

Granite City Classic @ SCSU

Sartell-St. Stephen vs. Princeton, 11am

Apollo vs. Monticello, 12:30pm

Rocori vs. Orono, 2:15pm

Lakeville South vs. Maple Grove, 3:45pm

Tech vs. Delano, 5:30pm

Champlin Park vs. Woodbury, 7pm

Apple Valley vs. Madison East (WI), 8:30pm

Cathedral Crusader Classic

Cathedral vs. Melrose, 7pm (Championship)

Litchfield vs. Watertown-Mayer, 5:30 (3rd Place)

Mandan (ND) vs. Concordia Academy, 3:30 (5th Place)

Braham vs. Pierz, 2pm (7th Place)

Sauk Rapids-Rice Invite

Big Lake vs. Albany, 6pm

Becker vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 8pm

Girls Basketball

Little Falls Invite

Apollo vs. Little Falls, 3:45

Pierz Tournament

Cathedral vs. Milaca, 8pm

New London-Spicer Tournament

Albany vs. Minnehaha Academy, 6pm