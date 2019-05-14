Prep Baseball And Softball Scores- Monday

The Cathedral baseball team topped rival Little Falls 2-1 Monday night to improve to 12-1 on the season.

Ryan Janzen's walk with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh inning sent CHS to the win, while Eric Faust also was credited with a run batted in earlier in the game. Jon Bell pitched six strong innings to earn the win for the Crusaders.

Cathedral will host Zimmerman for senior night on Tuesday at the MAC.

ELSEWHERE:

Baseball

Monticello 15, Apollo 4

Willmar 3, Sartell 1

Softball

Monticello 7, Sartell 1

Cathedral 2, Little Falls 1

Rocori 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1