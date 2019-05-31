Prep Baseball and Softball Scoreboard- Thursday, May 30th

The Cathedral softball team saw their season come to an end in dramatic fashion Thursday night in the Section 6AA championship. The Crusaders came back to win their first game against Annandale before falling in the deciding game in extra innings.

Cathedral found themselves trailing 4-0 in game one before rallying for a walk-off, 5-4 win. However, the Cardinals got the last laugh, topping the Crusaders 3-2 with an eight inning, walk-off win of their own.

Cathedral's season comes to an end with a 19-4 record.

ELSEWHERE:

Baseball

Maple Grove 1, Tech 0 (Tech season comes to an end with a 4-18 record)

Pierz 4, Cathedral 1 (CHS vs Osakis Monday)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 13, Becker 3

Rocori 3, Apollo 2 (Apollo vs Sauk Rapids-Rice 3 PM Saturday)

Monticello 10, Sartell 0 (Sartell vs Big Lake Saturday)

Softball

Becker 4, Rocori 2