Prep Baseball And Softball Schedule- Tuesday [UPDATE]

The Tech Tigers and Apollo Eagles will meet on both the baseball and softball diamonds Tuesday afternoon.

The baseball teams will meet at Dick Putz Field for a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m., while the softball teams will meet in Waite Park for a 5 p.m. start time.

UPDATE: The Tech/Apollo softball game has been PPD due to poor field conditions and will be rescheduled for a later date.

Elsewhere, Cathedral and Becker will do battle on both diamonds as well. The baseball team is slated to head to Becker for a 5 p.m. start time, while the softball teams will meet at Whitney Park for a 5 p.m. first pitch.