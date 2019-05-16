Prep Baseball And Softball Schedule- Thursday, May 16th
The Tech Tigers will look to bounce back from their sweep at the hands of the Sartell Sabres on Tuesday when they head to Alexandria for a pair of games at Knute Nelson Memorial Ballpark. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. in the twin bill.
ELSEWHERE:
Softball
Tech @ Alexandria DH 4 PM
Willmar @ Sartell (St. Ben’s) 4 PM
Milaca @ Cathedral (Waite Park) DH 430
Apollo @ Brainerd DH 5 PM
Monticello @ Rocori 5 PM
Little Falls @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM
Baseball
Rocori @ Monticello 4:30 PM
Apollo @ Willmar 4:30 PM
Foley @ Cathedral 5 PM (St. Joe)
Tech @ Alexandria DH 5 PM
Sartell @ Willmar 7 PM