Preds Outlast Wild In Shootout Win

The Nashville Predators beat the Minnesota Wild 5-4 in a shootout Tuesday night in Nashville. The Wild is now 32-27-8, good enough to hold their narrow grip on the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

The Wild trailed 1-0 toward the end of the first period when Kevin Fiala scored his 11th goal of the season to send the game to the first intermission tied. The Predators re-took the lead in the second period, but Pontus Aberg's 12th goal of the season with 2:11 left again tied the game.

Minnesota's Eric Fehr gave the Wild its first lead early in the third period, but Nashville quickly answered with a pair of goals for a 4-3 lead. However, Fiala struck again for Minnesota with his 12th goal of the year at 17:42 to send the game to overtime.

The Predators outscored the Wild 1-0 in the shootout to earn their second straight win over Minnesota, with both coming in the shootout.

The Wild will travel to Tampa Bay Thursday night for a matchup with the Lightning. Puck drop is set for 6:30 on AM 1240, WJON.