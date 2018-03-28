Predators Beat Wild In Shootout Tuesday

The Nashville Predators beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 in the shootout Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena. The Wild took seven out of a possible ten points from Nashville on the season.

Nashville took a lead in the first period on a Roman Josi goal, and that lead would hold up until the third period. That's when Eric Staal scored his 40th goal of the season, coming with 3:15 left in regulation.

Staal becomes just the second player in Wild history to score 40 or more goals, and is just two goals away from Marian Gaborik's franchise record of 42, set in the 2005-06 season.

The Wild is now 42-24-10, good for 94 points and a three-point cushion over Anaheim and St. Louis for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Minnesota will host the Dallas Stars Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON, with puck drop set for 7 p.m.