Powerball Climbs to $181 Million for Saturday Night’s Drawing

No one matched all six numbers in Wednesday's Powerball drawing, and the estimated jackpot has now climbed to $181 million for tomorrow night's drawing.

The one-time cash payout would be $118 million.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday were: 31-32-37-38-48, Powerball: 24.

A basic Powerball ticket costs $2, and to claim the big prize you'll need to match five numbers (1-69), plus the Mega Ball (1-26). The odds? 1 in 292,301,388. Assuming you win the Powerball jackpot Wednesday, you can take the lump-sum cash option and take home $429 million.

No one matched all six numbers in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, driving that estimated jackpot for tonight's drawing to $50 million.

