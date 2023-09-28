Popular Minnesota Orchard Closes to House a New Police Dept

This time of year, people look forward to visiting the many orchards that are in the state. They all have their own take on the season, but the one thing in common is the fact that it's fall, and they have fall decor, activities and, of course, APPLES!

That is why I think it's odd to hear that a popular orchard located South of the twin cities has closed just as the season is ramping up.

Emma Krumbee's in Belle Plaine has been in business for the last 43 years, and they recently quietly closed their doors just as people are making plans to visit the area orchards.

According to Bring Me the News, Emma Krumbee's is slated to become the new police department in Belle Plaine.

The renovation that needs to take place on the building will take millions of dollars, but they feel that it is worth it to have the new police department at that location. My personal feeling is that it is expremely bad timing. Only because of the fact that this is the time of year when everyone is visiting orchards. It seems like they could have waited at least one more season being that it's happening right at the beginning.

If you would still like to get your orchard, decor and activity, there are several other orchards all over the state that can help you get your orchard fix.

