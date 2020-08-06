Pirates Rally Past Twins 6-5 To Snap Streak
PITTSBURGH -- The Minnesota Twins winning streak came to an end Thursday afternoon as the Pirates pulled off the 6-5 victory.
Kevin Newman's pinch-hit two-run single with one out in the bottom of the ninth helped snap the Pirates seven-game losing streak.
Twins continued to swing a hot bat getting a three-run shot by Miguel Sano then a pair of solo homers by Byron Buxton and Eddie Rosario.
The Twins will open up a series against the Kansas City Royals Friday night.
