Pirates Rally Past Twins 6-5 To Snap Streak

PITTSBURGH -- The Minnesota Twins winning streak came to an end Thursday afternoon as the Pirates pulled off the 6-5 victory.

Kevin Newman's pinch-hit two-run single with one out in the bottom of the ninth helped snap the Pirates seven-game losing streak.

Twins continued to swing a hot bat getting a three-run shot by Miguel Sano then a pair of solo homers by Byron Buxton and Eddie Rosario.

The Twins will open up a series against the Kansas City Royals Friday night.