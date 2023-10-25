Pinked Out Party Friday at CentraCare
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - CentraCare is hosting a free breast cancer awareness event this Friday.
Get our free mobile app
The “Pinked Out Party” is from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. this Friday at the Coburn Healing Center in St. Cloud.
The event will feature games, music, free food, and information about the effect early detection can have on breast cancer.
The “Pinked Out Party” is also planned in Duluth and Minneapolis.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Wisconsin-Based Company Purchases Former Electrolux Plant in St. Cloud
- Suicide Survivor Talks to Apollo/Tech Students
- Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota Ready For a Full Year
LOOK: Cities with the Most Expensive Homes in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Minnesota using data from Zillow.
Gallery Credit: Stacker