Pineview Park BMX Hosting Hundreds This Week [PODCAST]

OIympic silver medalist Alise Willoughby got her start as Alise Post at Pineview Park BMX years ago and hundreds of BMX racers are gathering this week and next week at the park to chase their dreams. Racing is taking place almost every night at the park with the youngest riders beginning as the age of 2 or 3. Terry Schroeder is the President of Pineview Park BMX. He joined me on WJON today. He says the sport in growing in popularity and like all sports is intended to be fun and competitive. Schroeder says Alise Willoughby has been a great ambassador of the sport locally and often times stops by the track to support others wanting to pursue the dream of riding at higher levels. Alex Hill is one of those riders. Alex is the current #5 rider in the world in the 15-year old women's cruiser class. Listen to our conversation below.

Pineview Park BMX is starts racing at 1 p.m. Saturday with the band Mudlugs performing at 5 p.m. with a beer garden. The event Saturday night is a fundraising for the park.

photo courtesy of Terry Schroeder

In September, Pineview is also hosting the North Central Region Gold Cup Championships which is a regional series consisting the best riders from Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska, North and South Dakota and of course Minnesota. Its a big deal in the BMX world and is expected to attract well over a thousand riders from our region.

Get our free mobile app