PIERZ (WJON News) -- A Pierz woman was hurt in a crash in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 7:15 a.m. Thursday on Highway 25 in Platte Township north of Pierz.

Forty-one-year-old Nicole Johnson was heading north when her vehicle went into the ditch and struck several trees.

Get our free mobile app

Johnson was taken to the hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.