The wildfires in Northern Minnesota are still burning, crews are still working to try and contain those fires that were started by lightning a couple of weeks ago.

The Boundry Waters Canoe Area had to close because of the fires, and has remained closed since August 21st. They had hoped to reopen sooner, but the wildfires have been very difficult to contain. Right now the plan is to reopen on September 4, this Saturday.

Some of the problem with containing the fires is because of the extreme drought conditions that the entire state has been experiencing this Summer. According to KSTP.com there was some much needed rain that did fall a few days last week, but it's not nearly enough. The entire area needs quite a bit more rain, but the cooler temperatures and less wind has helped to contain some of the areas that the fire has been burning.

Not all of the areas will be open, including some very popular areas like the Gunflint trail. If you do have a permit for the area, those fees will be refunded. This will go until September 10th. If you are going to some of the areas that are reopening, no campfires of any kind are allowed. But they don't want to close off all camping in the areas that the fire has been contained because it's one of the most popular areas in the Fall. But a campfire at this time is way too risky- obviously.

