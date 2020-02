The Indiana Pacers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 104-99 Wednesday night at Target Center. The Wolves are now 15-25 on the season.

Rookie Jarrett Culver led Minnesota with 17 points, while Gorgui Dieng added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The Timberwolves will play at Indiana Friday night, with tip-off scheduled for 6 p.m. on WJON.