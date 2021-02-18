Pacers Outlast Wolves In Overtime Wednesday

The Indiana Pacers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 134-128 in overtime Wednesday night at Target Center in Minneapolis. The loss drops Minnesota to 7-22 on the season.

The Wolves matched the Pacers bucket-for-bucket throughout the night but ultimately ran out of gas playing the second half of a back-to-back one night after taking the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers down to the wire.

Wolves rookie Anthony Edwards struggled one night after posting a career-high 28 points, shooting just 3-15 from the floor and 0-4 from three-point range. One of the misses from distance was a potential game-winning three at the buzzer that went halfway down but popped out to send the game to overtime.

Malik Beasley came off the bench to score 31 points for the Wolves, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 30 points and ten rebounds in the loss. Ricky Rubio also had a strong game for Minnesota with 20 points and 13 assists while turning the ball over only once.

The Pacers were, well, paced by Domantas Sabonis' 36 point, 17 rebound game. Malcolm Brogdon added 32 points, seven rebounds and nine assists in Indiana's win.

The Timberwolves will look to get back on track when they host the Toronto Raptors at Target Center on Friday night. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. on AM 1240 and FM 95.3 WJON.

The Wolves beat Toronto on Sunday night in Tampa, Florida, where the Raptors are playing this season.