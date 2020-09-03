Ovie And The Franchise [PODCAST]

Ovie and The Franchise is recorded every Thursday afternoon with Dave Overlund and Jay Caldwell. The show airs on WJON from 1-2 p.m. Thursdays.

This week, Jay and Dave discuss COVID's impact on the upcoming NFL and fantasy football seasons, the Twins' rotation as they head toward a playoff push, the Vikings biggest weakness heading into the season and the team's recent trade with the Jaguars.

