Ovie and the Franchise – July 23rd, 2020 [PODCAST]

Major League Baseball is back! The Twins played against the Cubs in an exhibition game Wednesday night in preparation of their regular season opener against the White Sox Friday night (7 p.m., WJON).

Jay and Dave talk about watching baseball with no fans, the outlook for the Twins rotation and bullpen, who will lead the team in batting and more.

In the second segment, Jay and Dave talk about the NHL's restart, the NBA's return and whether we would want to attend NFL games (with limited capacity) this fall.