‘Older But Not Wiser’ – New Comedy Show This Thursday In Little Falls
Jason Schommer, a stand-up Comedian, and storyteller from Little Falls, has spent years touring with our Minnesota legend Comedian Louie Anderson in Las Vegas and around the world. We have a true gem in this comedian, which Louie said about him, "Jason is funny, clever, smart, and on his way to the big time!" I recognize when we have a special talent in the area, and I never want to take it for granted.
I spoke with Jason about the show. You can listen to the interview by clicking on the player below.
Looking for something to kick start your holiday weekend? I've got a great idea. Enjoy an early dinner in downtown Little Falls and then head to Great River Arts for a great evening of fun, comedy, music, and more.
Jason Schommer is bringing his new comedy "Older But Not Wiser," starring Jason and his hilarious cast of friends from central Minnesota, for a one-night-only performance on Thursday, June 29th, 2023.
Showtime is 7 pm, and tickets are just $17 each, general admission. Every seat at Great River Arts is a good one and can be purchased by going to www.greatart.org or by calling the box office during business hours at 320.632.0960.
LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE: PANDEMIC (THE LOST EPISODE)
The evening's lineup will include non-stop original stand-up comedy by Jason, who always includes his audience. Every show is unique and different, as well as a special encore performance of "Little House on the Prairie: Pandemic (The Lost Episode). Prudence from Bowlus and her hilarious troop will be on hand for this fun production.