Odorizzi Leads Twins To Fourth Straight Win

The Minnesota Twins beat the Houston Astros 1-0 Monday night at Target Field. The win is the Twins' fourth straight and improves their record to 17-9 on the season.

Twins starter Jake Odorizzi was stellar for seven innings, allowing no runs on just four hits while striking out seven. Taylor Rogers and Blake Parker each pitch an inning in relief to complete the shutout.

Ehire Adrianza's solo home run off of Astros starter Justin Verlander was all the offense the Twins needed to earn the win.

The Twins will look to make it five in a row Tuesday night when they host Houston at Target Field. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.