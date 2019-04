MINNEAPOLIS - Northwestern beat Minnesota 77-52 last (Saturday) night.

Nate Mason scored 13 points and Bakary Konate added 12 for the Gophers (6-10, 0-4). Joey van Zegeren added 11 points and Bryant McIntosh had 10 assists for the Wildcats (14-3, 2-2).

The Gophers travel to Lincoln, Nebraska to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers Tuesday at 8:00 p.m.