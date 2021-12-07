Next Round of Snow Possible on Friday, Saturday

UNDATED -- An impactful winter system looks to move across the northern Plains late this week, bringing gusty winds and a potential for accumulating snow from northern Nebraska and southern South Dakota, through northwest Iowa and southern Minnesota Thursday night and Friday.

There is still much uncertainty regarding the exact track of the system, and resulting snowfall amounts, but now is the time to begin monitoring your local forecast for the latest updates.

So far this season, St. Cloud has officially had 4.9 inches of snow, which is 4.8 inches below normal. Last year at this time we had already had 15.8 inches of snow.

