New Katherine Johnson Education Center Hosts Open House Thursday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The new Katherine Johnson Education Center will host an open house this Thursday from 4:30 until 6:30.
The center will serve students through specific alternative programming and all students will enroll at the center through a referral process.
- The Elementary Program serves grades K-5,
- The Middle School Program serves grades 6-8,
- The High School Program serves grades 9-12,
- The Level IV Program is a day program for residents of the St. Cloud Area School District,
- InStep is a transition program for 18-21-year-old students with moderate to severe disabilities with a focus on independent living and job training.
Renovations began at the former CentraCare Recovery Plus building in 2021.
The open house will include a tour of the 60,000-square-foot facility, plus a chance to meet staff and discuss program offerings.
The Katherine Johnson Education Center is located at 713 Anderson Avenue.
