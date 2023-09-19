New Katherine Johnson Education Center Hosts Open House Thursday

Photo: District 742

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The new Katherine Johnson Education Center will host an open house this Thursday from 4:30 until 6:30.

The center will serve students through specific alternative programming and all students will enroll at the center through a referral process.

  • The Elementary Program serves grades K-5,
  • The Middle School Program serves grades 6-8,
  • The High School Program serves grades 9-12,
  • The Level IV Program is a day program for residents of the St. Cloud Area School District,
  • InStep is a transition program for 18-21-year-old students with moderate to severe disabilities with a focus on independent living and job training.

Renovations began at the former CentraCare Recovery Plus building in 2021.

The open house will include a tour of the 60,000-square-foot facility, plus a chance to meet staff and discuss program offerings.

The Katherine Johnson Education Center is located at 713 Anderson Avenue.

