Mystics Sink Lynx 79-71

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Lynx have dropped three straight after falling to the Washington Mystics 79-71 Wednesday afternoon.

Kristi Toliver scored 20 of her season-high 32 points in the first half to help Washington win their third game in a row.

Minnesota trailed by as many as 20 points in the second half before closing the gap. The Lynx were led in scoring by guard Lexie Brown (19) and Sylvia Fowles (18 points and 12 rebounds).

The lost drops Minnesota to 10-10 on the season heading into the All-Star break this weekend.

The Lynx have three All-Stars on this years team, guard Odyssey Sims, forward Naphessa Collier and Fowles.

The All-Star game will take place Saturday.