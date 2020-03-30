My Kid Did A Thing The Other Day [VIDEO]

It seems like there are less sports stories happening with each passing day. Since I can't sit on my butt and watch other people play games, I have been spending more time trying to get my two year old kid more excited about playing sports.

One thing we have been working on is hitting a baseball without a tee. So far, we have have only limited success, mostly due to the fact that he insists on using my full-size bat a lot of the time.

However, on Saturday, he did it! He made contact on an underhand pitch!

Listen, I know this isn't really a big deal but let me have this moment. .