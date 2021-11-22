More Thefts from Vehicles and Burglaries in St. Cloud, Waite Park

Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON today. St. Cloud Police is reporting a couple of burglaries where a bike was stolen out of a garage on 11th avenue North and on 32nd Avenue North a garage was entered and a bike and chainsaw were taken.

Alicia Mages says there was more thefts from vehicles on the 1000 block of 4th avenue south and the 300 block of 4th avenue in St. Cloud. She says a vehicle was taken, a 96 ford ranger from the ten block of 4th Avenue North in St. Cloud.

Mages says in Waite Park they had quite a few thefts from vehicles at parking lots which includes the movies theater, restaurants and retail businesses. Mages says do the best you can to not leave valuable items within sight of people and always lock your doors.

If people have tips for Tri County Crimestoppers please contact them by calling 800-255-1301, go to tricountrycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit information that way.