More Rounds of Strong Storms in MN Possible Thursday, Friday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Strong to severe storms will again be possible on Thursday and Friday.

Parts of west central and southern Minnesota are cleaning up after thunderstorms rolled across the state overnight Wednesday. The National Weather Service reports 68 to 80 mile-per-hour wind gusts destroyed a shed, snapped power poles and flipped pontoon boats in the New London area of Kandiyohi County.

A 75-mile-per-hour wind gust was observed at Belgrade and there were 60 m-p-h winds in Brooten and Morris.

A tree fell on a powerline in Pope County and several trees were down in Wheaton.

Forecasters say one-and-a-half-inch hail fell in Hoffman and there are reports of one-inch hail in Glenwood.

Check back here for additional details as these days approach and if you have outdoor plans make sure to keep updated on the forecast.

