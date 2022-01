WAITE PARK -- The cold weather has pushed back the annual Moonlight Ski event at Quarry Park.

Organizers say due to the extremely cold wind chills Friday's event has been rescheduled for January 28th.

The event will run from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Quarry Park and Nature Preserve.

The Moonlight Ski event is put on by the Central Minnesota Nordic Ski Team and the Stearns County Parks Department.