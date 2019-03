The Mankato MoonDogs beat the St. Cloud Rox 14-0 Tuesday night at Joe Faber Field. The Rox second half record falls to 2-5 with the loss, and 27-16 overall.

Daniel Schneeman went 2-4 in the loss for St. Cloud. The Rox used seven pitchers in the game, four of whom gave up at least one run.

The Rox will play at Mankato on Thursday night. The game begins at 7:05 on AM 1390 KXSS.