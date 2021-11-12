ST. JOSEPH -- Westbound Interstate 94 near St. Joseph is open again after a crash closed the road for several hours.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says Westbound I-94 was closed near St. Joseph between Stearns Co Rd 2 & Co Rd 75 due to a crash.

Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says the crash involved a pickup pulling a cattle trailer. No one was hurt. The trailer was severely damaged. Another trailer arrived on the scene and transferred the cattle.

Grabow says they've got a lot of crashes and jackknifed semis from Moorhead down to St. Cloud. He says so far he's not seeing anything with life-threatening or serious injuries.

