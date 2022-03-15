MNDOT May Pay for Damages from Minnesota Potholes

It's Spring... or at least "fake Spring" right now in Minnesota. Also known as "pothole season". Man- they are really bad this year, too. Some roads are so bad that it feels like you are driving on a gravel road that hasn't been grated in a minute, or it could just be one that creeps up on you as you turn a corner and suddenly BOOM you feel like your car should have broken in half as you drive over the thing; not knowing it was even there.

But now- you could POSSIBLY get the Minnesota Department of Transportation to pay for it. If I had significant damage from that situation, you better believe that I would be trying to recoup some or any cost from that problem.

How do you go about getting MNDOT to pay for it? There are some steps.

KARE 11 has posted the how-to's on their website.

There are some stipulations (of course there are). First- it would have to have happened on a state highway. Like I-35 or something along those lines.

Also- if the pothole incident happened within city limits, you would need to contact the city about the damage to your vehicle. If enough people do this, hopefully the city will repair or in some cases, pave over the pothole-laden road. Cooper Avenue in St. Cloud comes to mind and so does Waite Avenue in Waite Park. Good grief! Although, it does seem that steps are being taken to widen and redo Cooper Avenue. Long time coming on that one.

If you don't want to file a claim, there are some things that AAA has offered as tips during our "pothole season".

Happy Spring!

