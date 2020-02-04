MN Twins Offering ‘Twins Pass’ for 2020 (And It’s Awesome)
The Minnesota Twins are offering what they're calling the 'Twins Pass' for the 2020 season, that can get you into every regular season home game.
For $45 a month through the season (through 2/12), you can purchase a pass that will get you into every regular season home game (except the home opener). It doesn't include a seat, but as someone who's purchased standing-room tickets in the past -- who cares?
BTW, If you need seats on any give date, you can purchase them as an upgrade.
This is genius. I love it! If I lived in the Twin Cities I would 100% buy this. Heck, I'm even considered it living in St. Cloud.