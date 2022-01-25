MN State Fair’s Recognition Brick Program is Coming to a Close

The Minnesota State Fair is accepting orders for personalized bricks now.

On Monday, the Minnesota State Fair Foundation announced that -- due to capacity -- its popular recognition brick program is coming to a close.

"Recognition bricks have been a favorite of Foundation donors throughout the years, so successful that our plazas have limited spaces available for new bricks," stated the foundation on Facebook. "If you have been thinking about ordering a recognition brick, now is the time to commemorate your memories and traditions with a personalized brick on the fairgrounds!"

Bricks are 8" by 8" in length and can include six lines of text with up to 15 characters, including spaces, in each line. Additional art or logos can also be included at an additional charge. The deadline for personalized brick orders is July 1, 2022 which will be fulfilled on a first-come, first served basis. Personalized benches and tables are also available.

"After being a family swine exhibitor for 50+ years, it was a long overdue gift for our family!" posted one Trista Beise on the Minnesota State Fair's Facebook page with a photo of her family's brick. "We [love] the Fair!!"

"This was one of my Christmas presents from my husband last year," shared one Sara Hoffman Antonsen. "Best gift ever!!"

"Our mom died in 2019 and went to the fair 3-4 times a year," shared Jenny Slaughter on Facebook. "Best thing we did in memory of her."

Cost for a personalized recognition brick at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds is $250 and is considered a tax-deductible gift to the non-profit Minnesota State Fair Foundation 501(c)(3). Brick space at the current plaza is almost at capacity. The foundation clarified that the program may come back in the future if new plazas are built on the fairgrounds.

If you're interested in your own personalized recognition brick, place your order here.

