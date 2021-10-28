MN Municipal Liquor Stores Record 25th Consecutive Record Year

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota's Municipal liquor stores reported a 25th consecutive year of record sales.

State Auditor Julie Blaha released her annual report Thursday saying total municipal liquor sales surpassed $410 million in 2020, an increase of $38.5 million over 2019.

Net income of off-sale municipal liquor stores rose more than 25 percent, in contrast to a net income loss of 12 percent for on-sale liquor, due to the state-mandated closures of bars and restaurants in 2020.

The Sauk Rapids Municipal Liquor Store had a net profit of just over $330,000 in 2020.

There were 37 cities that posted net losses in 2020 led by Remer Municipal Liquor store which lost nearly $113,000. Holdingford had a loss of nearly $25,000.

In 2020 179 Minnesota cities operated 213 municipal liquor stores.

