MLB Suspends Twins’ Pineda 60 Games

The MLB has suspended Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Michael Pineda 60 games for testing positive for a banned substance.

Pineda has been Minnesota's best starter over the second half of the season, but now the Twins will need to find a way to move on without him, as the suspension is effective immediately.

The Minnesota Twins responded with this statement:

We were disappointed to learn of the suspension of Michael Pineda for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program," said the Twins in a statement. "We fully support Major League Baseball's policy and its efforts to eliminate banned substances from our game. Per the protocol outlined in the Joint Drug Program, the Minnesota Twins will not comment further on this matter.

Pineda issued an apology to fans, his family, his teammates, and the organization:

I mistakenly took a medication that was given to me by a close acquaintance, who obtained it over the counter and assured me it would safely help me manage my weight," Pineda's statement read. "I ingested a few of these pills without the consent of the Twins' training staff.

Now the question remains who the Twins will use to fill the hole left by Pineda, joining Jose Berrios, Kyle Gibson, Martin Perez, and Jake Odorizzi in the starting rotation.

The Twins host the Cleveland Indians in game-two of this weekend's three-game series tonight at Target Field.