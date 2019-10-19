Minotauros Outscore Blizzard

The St. Cloud Blizzard lost another road game 6-3 against the Minot Minotauros on Friday.

Minot pushed out to an early 2-0 lead in the opening period, but Jack Suchy scored in the 11th minute to close the gap to 2-1.

The Minotauros loaded up the scoreboard with three goals in the second. Trailing 5-1, Ryan O'Neil and Owen Belisle kept St. Cloud alive with two goals of their own.

In the third period, Minot scored again and put the game away for good.

Travis Allen made 14 saves and allowed four goals. Britt League made 24 saves and gave up two goals.

The Blizzard fall to 3-7 and will play game two in Minot on Saturday at 8:05 p.m.