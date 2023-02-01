Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for February

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Climate Prediction Center is out with its long-range forecast for the month of February.

Climate Prediction Center Climate Prediction Center loading...

As far as the temperatures are concerned, they say Minnesota and the central part of the country should be pretty close to normal overall for the month. It is looking warmer than normal in the eastern part of the country and warmer than normal out west.

Here in St. Cloud, our average high temperature to start the month is about 21 degrees, and our average low temperature is about 2 degrees. By the end of the month, St. Cloud's average high temperature is about 30 degrees, and our average low temperature is about 11 degrees.

Get our free mobile app

Climate Prediction Center Climate Prediction Center loading...

As for the precipitation forecast for February, the Climate Prediction Center says the southern half of Minnesota should be pretty close to normal, and the northern half could be a little above normal.

In St. Cloud, we average about 7.6 inches of snow in the month of February.

The past two months have been well above normal for snowfall in St. Cloud with 22.5 inches falling in December and another 18.6 inches in January.

READ RELATED ARTICLES