Minnesota Wild Imposing NFL-Like Bag Restrictions

In the name of fan security, the Minnesota Wild are imposing NFL-like bag standards for home games this season at the Xcel Energy Center.

The new security measures go into effect starting September 20th when the Wild host the Dallas Stars in a preseason game.

NHL.com

The Minnesota Wild will limit the size and type of bags being brought into the arena. You will be able to carry into the arena the following style and size bag:

Clear tote (plastic, vinyl or PVC) that does not exceed 12" x 6" x 12" or a plastic storage bag that is a maximum one gallon, resealable and clear.

Small bags, such as a small clutch purse, that is approximately the size of a hand with or without a handle or strap will be allowed, must not exceed 4.5" x 6.5."