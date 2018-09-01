Minnesota Vikings Announce 2018 53-Man Roster

The Minnesota Vikings have released their final 53-man roster for the 2018-19 season ahead of the NFL's deadline. The Vikings surprised many by cutting veteran defensive end Brian Robison.

Cornerback Terence Newman announced his retirement this afternoon, and will immediately become a member of the Vikings coaching staff.

QUARTERBACKS

Kirk Cousins

Trevor Siemian

Kyle Sloter

RUNNING BACKS

Delvin Cook

Latavius Murray

C.J. Ham

Mike Boone

Roc Thomas

RECEIVERS

Adam Thielen

Stephon Diggs

Laquon Treadwell

Stacy Coley

Brandon Zylstra

TIGHT ENDS

Kyle Rudolph

David Morgan

Tyler Conklin

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Aviante Collins

Tom Compton

Pat Elflein

Rashod Hill

Danny Isidora

Brett Jones

Riley Reiff

Brian O'Neill

Mike Remmers

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Tashawn Bower

Everson Griffen

Jalyn Holmes

Danielle Hunter

Jaleel Johnson

Linval Joseph

David Parry

Sheldon Richardson

Stephen Weatherly

LINEBACKERS

Anthony Barr

Devante Downs

Ben Gedeon

Eric Kendricks

Eric Wilson

CORNERBACKS

Mackensie Alexander

Mike Hughes

Xavier Rhodes

Marcus Sherels

Trae Waynes

SAFETIES

Harrison Smith

Anthony Harris

George Iloka

Jaron Kearse

Andrew Sendejo

SPECIAL TEAMS

Daniel Carlson (Kicker)

Ryan Quigley (Punter)

Kevin McDermott (Long Snapper)

The Vikings kickoff the regular season next Sunday, September 9th at Noon against the San Francisco 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis (TV: FOX, Radio: AM 1240 WJON).