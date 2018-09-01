Minnesota Vikings Announce 2018 53-Man Roster
The Minnesota Vikings have released their final 53-man roster for the 2018-19 season ahead of the NFL's deadline. The Vikings surprised many by cutting veteran defensive end Brian Robison.
Cornerback Terence Newman announced his retirement this afternoon, and will immediately become a member of the Vikings coaching staff.
QUARTERBACKS
- Kirk Cousins
- Trevor Siemian
- Kyle Sloter
RUNNING BACKS
- Delvin Cook
- Latavius Murray
- C.J. Ham
- Mike Boone
- Roc Thomas
RECEIVERS
- Adam Thielen
- Stephon Diggs
- Laquon Treadwell
- Stacy Coley
- Brandon Zylstra
TIGHT ENDS
- Kyle Rudolph
- David Morgan
- Tyler Conklin
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
- Aviante Collins
- Tom Compton
- Pat Elflein
- Rashod Hill
- Danny Isidora
- Brett Jones
- Riley Reiff
- Brian O'Neill
- Mike Remmers
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
- Tashawn Bower
- Everson Griffen
- Jalyn Holmes
- Danielle Hunter
- Jaleel Johnson
- Linval Joseph
- David Parry
- Sheldon Richardson
- Stephen Weatherly
LINEBACKERS
- Anthony Barr
- Devante Downs
- Ben Gedeon
- Eric Kendricks
- Eric Wilson
CORNERBACKS
- Mackensie Alexander
- Mike Hughes
- Xavier Rhodes
- Marcus Sherels
- Trae Waynes
SAFETIES
- Harrison Smith
- Anthony Harris
- George Iloka
- Jaron Kearse
- Andrew Sendejo
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Daniel Carlson (Kicker)
- Ryan Quigley (Punter)
- Kevin McDermott (Long Snapper)
The Vikings kickoff the regular season next Sunday, September 9th at Noon against the San Francisco 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis (TV: FOX, Radio: AM 1240 WJON).