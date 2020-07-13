Minnesota United Earns Exciting Win

Minnesota United won its first game back in Orlando in dramatic fashion, topping Sporting Kansas City 2-1 Sunday night. The Loons scored a pair of goals in stoppage time to steal the win.

Sporting KC's Khiry Shelton scored a pair of goals, but unfortunately for him one of them was an own-goal that tied the match at one in the 92nd minute. The Loons took their first lead of the game in the 97th minute on a Kevin Molino goal.

Minnesota United (3-0-0) will take on Real Salt Lake Friday night at 9:30 in Orlando.