Minnesota Millionaire Raffle Winners

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Two lucky Minnesota Millionaire Raffle players discovered their tickets are worth $1 million.

The $1 million winning tickets were bought in Delano at Coborn’s and in Dundas at Kwik Trip.

Each business earned a $5,000 bonus for selling a winning ticket.

The $100,000 winning tickets were purchased at:

Isanti Mobil, 721 Heritage Blvd. N.W., in Isanti

Lake City Fresh Market, 310 S. Lakeshore Drive, in Lake City

Hy-Vee Gas, 2027 S. Broadway, in New Ulm

Owatonna Food & Fuel, 401 N. Cedar Ave., in Owatonna

Kwik Trip #150, 6250 County Road 120, in St. Cloud

The $50,000 winning tickets were purchased at:

Cub Foods, 1201 Larpenteur Ave. W., in Roseville

Speedway #4385, 27 W. Birch St., in St. Joseph

Cenex Convenience, 112 Main St., in Dent

Kwik Trip #273, 6516 Grand Ave., in Duluth

Kwik Trip #615, 1740 Commerce Drive, in North Mankato

The $25,000 winning tickets were purchased at:

Kwik Trip #216, 4805 Miller Trunk Highway, in Hermantown

Koehnen’s BP, 17415 Minnetonka Blvd., in Minnetonka

M&H Gas, 721 Arcade St., in St. Paul

Lake Region Co-op #26, 512 Seventh St. N.E., in Buffalo

Freedom Valu #67, 4548 Shady Oak Road, in Minnetonka

The Minnesota Lottery sold 100,000 more Minnesota Millionaire Raffle tickets this year. A total of 800,000 Minnesota Millionaire Raffle tickets went on sale Oct. 24, 2023, and sold out in a record 22 days, on Nov. 14, 2023, creating the fastest sellout ever.

More than 15,000 additional winning numbers were also announced this morning, including five $100,000 prizes, five $50,000 prizes and five $25,000 prizes.

