Minnesota High Speeding Fine Isn’t the Highest See What Is

I will be the first to admit that I can have a lead foot from time to time. Now, in my advancing age, it has gotten so much better than it was when I was in my 20s. At one point I had 5 speeding tickets within about a year and a half. Luckily Minnesota doesn't have a point system, exactly, but if you get a certain amount of tickets within a certain period of time, or if the speed was really excessive, you could lose your license. Warm and fuzzy feelings.

But besides that issue, getting a speeding ticket in Minnesota is really expensive. When I lived in Fargo I got a ticket for going 13 miles an hour over the posted speed limit. Guess how much the speeding ticket was..... $13. I'm not even kidding. I was like "huh?" How is that even a deterrant? I mean, it still can make your insurance rates go up, but the initial fine is not even anything to complain about. Although I think now it might be more.. .like $45 initially. Still not a real big deal.

Here in Minnesota, that same ticket will probably run you around $120-$145 depending. Plus the premiums for your insurance going up. I thought Minnesota was crazy expensive. And let's be honest, it is. BUT the most expensive state is Nevada. Apparently the fine for speeding is like $1000! That's crazy! And that would certainly be a deterrant for me. WOWZA! Who can afford that? Plust your insurance premiums going up, which are already fairly high in that state, at least around Las Vegas they are.

Minnesota is actually in about the middle of the pack. Just don't speed- all good!

