The firearms Deer Hunting opener is Saturday starting 30 minutes prior to sun rise. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says with high temperatures expected to get close to 60 degrees in the St. Cloud area he has a couple of suggestions for deer hunters. Schmitt says most hunters will get out early and that is a good thing with warmer weather coming later in the day. He says it's important to track harvested deer immediately and once you've done that to find a cooler place to store the deer.

Schmitt says it is important for deer hunters to know the regulations. He suggests hunters should give themselves a few minutes to learn tagging procedures. Schmitt says some of the most common violations include folks forgetting to sign their deer license and/or tagging them properly. He says most hunters already know where they are going and have a deer stand set. Schmitt says the local deer population is high. If you'd like to learn more about the Minnesota deer population take a look at this story.

Schmitt says with the weather, the high deer population and large interest he says the DNR expects a deer harvest that could rival the 2010 season. Schmitt says taking into account all the deer harvested in 2020 Minnesota had approximately 197,000. He says this season could surpass that. Schmitt says the last time we reached more than 200,000 harvested was 2010.