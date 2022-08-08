Minnesota Bluegrass Festival Starts Thursday Near Richmond
RICHMOND -- There will be concerts, workshops, dancing and more this weekend near Richmond.
The annual Minnesota Bluegrass Festival kicks off on Thursday and runs through Sunday at El Rancho Manana Campground.
Besides over 30 hours of music on just the main stage, they also have the Market Place Stage, the Underground Stage, the Ranch House, a Showcase Tent, and a Family Area.
Workshops include the Absolute Beginner Instrument Workshop and a Songwriter workshop.
The dances include Clogging 101, Country Two Step Lesson, a Polka/Waltze/Schottische Happy Hour Dance, and Square Dance.
Shuttle buses will be running each day.
