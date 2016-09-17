Mets Shut Out Twins 3-0 [VIDEO]

NEW YORK - The Minnesota Twins picked up another loss last (Friday) night 3-0 against the New York Mets as the season draws to a close.

Mets pitcher Bartolo Colon limited the Twins to just three singles in seven innings. Jose Reye and Asdrubal Cabrera hit back-to-back home runs early in the contest.

Jose Berrios got the start for the Twins. He recorded four strikeouts in four innings along with his first career hit in the third inning.

The Twins are 55-93 on the season. They will look for another win later tonight (Saturday) with game two of the series with the Mets.

First pitch is at 5:30 p.m.