May’s Masterpiece Allows Twins To Win Game 2 in Doubleheader

BOSTON -- The Minnesota Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 2-0 in game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader thanks to a masterful performance from starter Trevor May .

May (4-3) held the Red Sox scoreless and allowed only two hits while striking out nine in seven innings of work.

The Twins gave May some run support early with a two-run second inning. Catcher Chris Herrmann hit an RBI double and later scored on a sacrifice bunt by Danny Santana .

That would be all the run support Twins pitchers would need as reliever Blaine Boyer held the lead in the eighth, and closer Glen Perkins notched his Major League-leading 20th save of the season in the win.

With the win, the Twins (31-21) split the day-night doubleheader and they will look to split the series with the Red Sox tomorrow afternoon.

Recent call-up Tommy Milone will take the mound for the Twins with the first pitch scheduled for 3:05 p.m.