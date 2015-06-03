May’s Masterpiece Allows Twins To Win Game 2 in Doubleheader
BOSTON -- The Minnesota Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 2-0 in game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader thanks to a masterful performance from starter Trevor May.
May (4-3) held the Red Sox scoreless and allowed only two hits while striking out nine in seven innings of work.
The Twins gave May some run support early with a two-run second inning. Catcher Chris Herrmann hit an RBI double and later scored on a sacrifice bunt by Danny Santana.
That would be all the run support Twins pitchers would need as reliever Blaine Boyer held the lead in the eighth, and closer Glen Perkins notched his Major League-leading 20th save of the season in the win.
With the win, the Twins (31-21) split the day-night doubleheader and they will look to split the series with the Red Sox tomorrow afternoon.
Recent call-up Tommy Milone will take the mound for the Twins with the first pitch scheduled for 3:05 p.m.