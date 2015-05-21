Mauer Home Run Sends Twins To Win Wednesday

The Twins beat the Pirates 4-3 in 13 innings Wednesday night in Pittsburgh. Minnesota's sweep of the series gives them a 23-17 record on the season.

Mike Pelfrey was the first of eight pitchers used in the game by the Twins. The righthander lasted six innings and allowed one run on five hits with no walks and five strikeouts. Pelfrey was also 2-2 at the plate.

Joe Mauer hit his first home run of the season, a solo shot off of reliever Antonio Bastardo, in the top of the 13th inning to give the Twins the lead.

Glen Perkins escaped danger in the bottom of the 13th to pick up his MLB-leading 15th save of the season. Perkins allowed a single and a walk, plus a wild pitch, to put runners on first and second with two outs. However, he was able to get Pedro Alvarez to strike out on a slider to seal the win.

The Twins are off Thursday then head to Chicago to face the White Sox.